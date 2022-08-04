Dakota-Thurston County Fair kicks off with Little Prince and Princesses competition

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - It is county fair season and the Dakota-Thurston County Fair kicked off its festivities on Wednesday by showing off all the princes and princesses.

The Little Prince and Princess Contest gives each contestant the opportunity to dress up nicely, walk across the stage, and answer a few questions about themselves. KTIV’s Claire Bradshaw was the guest emcee interviewing the contestants as they made their way across the stage.

The event is all about teaching children to be comfortable being on stage, and talking in front of a crowd.

This year’s Little Princess winner is following in the footsteps of her mom, who was also a Little Princess winner in 1997.

“I thought that I wanted to be in a pretty princess contest and try to win like her,” said Oakley Gill, Dakota Thurston County Fair Little Princess.

Event organizers hope the contestants walk away with a little more confidence.

“You know we all are parents, we all have kids and a lot of our kids have done this. So it’s fun just to see those cute little people get a chance to kind of strutt their stuff a little bit,” said Lisa Bousquet, Dakota Thurston County Fair Manager.

This year’s Little Princess winner is Oakley Gill, and the Little Prince winner is Wyatt Nielsen.

The Little Prince and Princess winners get to help with fair events throughout the remainder of the week, such as helping hand out ribbons and trophies. They will also have the chance to be a part of the parade on Thursday.

