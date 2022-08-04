Enjoy today because the heat is returning

By Jacob Howard
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We started off this morning in the upper 50s and low 60s with our wind from the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour with clear skies.

Now our temperatures are in the 70s and will continue to will into the upper 80s and low 90s as the day progresses, with winds shifting from the northeast to the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour and plenty of sunshine.

Tonight, we will see our overnight lows stay in the 60s with mostly clear skies and wind from the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Friday is when we will see the heat return in the forecast with highs in the upper 90s, even triple digit highs. We also have a marginal risk of seeing some severe weather Friday night and Saturday!

For more details watch News 4 at Noon for my full forecast

