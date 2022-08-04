Heat and humidity to head back up with storms possible for the weekend

Severe Weather Outlook
Severe Weather Outlook(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
**Heat Advisory for western Siouxland for Friday from noon until 8 pm**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland started Thursday with cooler lows in the mid to upper 50s before seeing those temperatures rise back into the upper 80s to near 90 by the afternoon.

A few showers that were in western Siouxland during the afternoon should fall apart and we’ll see clearing skies with lows in the mid 60s.

A strong south wind develops on Friday and that will send temperatures back upward as highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with a few afternoon clouds moving in and it will be more humid as well.

Saturday is also looking like a hot and humid day with highs in the mid 90s before a chance of thunderstorms develops by later in the afternoon.

These storms will be forming along a cold front and there will be a chance of some these cells being rather strong with a marginal risk of severe storms across the Siouxland area.

Some showers and thunderstorms could continue into Saturday night with continued shower chances during the day on Sunday with highs turning cooler in the low 80s.

Can we keep that cooler weather around for a while?

I’ll have more on that in my full forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

