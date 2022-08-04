Ponca, NE man arrested after alleged sexual assault involving a minor

DIXON COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - A man from Ponca, Nebraska is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

The Dixon County Sheriff’s Office says 50-year-old Timothy Reams is charged with third-degree sexual assault of a child.

Court documents state the charge comes from an incident reported earlier this week in Ponca. Those documents say early Tuesday morning the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a suspected sexual assault involving an 11-year-old girl.

The alleged victim and her 15-year-old sister were reportedly staying at Reams’ house when the assault happened and had gone to a nearby residence to report it. Law enforcement says they took the two girls into their custody and informed their mother of the alleged assault.

Later in the day, during an interview with law enforcement, the 11-year-old claimed she was woken up by someone undressing her in her bed. The girl said she soon realized it was Reams.

The 11-year-old said Reams went on to touch her inappropriately. The girl said after she resisted Reams and began to cry he stopped his attack. She then got out of bed, retrieved her clothes and went into the bathroom. She eventually went back to bed.

Sometime later, the 11-year-old’s sister came into her bedroom and asked what was wrong since she could hear someone crying. The 11-year-old told her sister what had happened and the two left the residence. Court documents state the sister “knew the two of them needed to get away from the house to get help.”

The two girls found a nearby house that had its lights on, knocked on the door and asked the resident to call 911 to report the incident.

After law enforcement was done interviewing the two girls a warrant was issued for Reams’ arrest. He was taken into custody on Aug. 3. The sexual assault charge he’s facing is punishable by up to three years in prison.

