Morningside All-State Chorus Camp gives final performance

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Campers from Morningside University’s All-State Choral Camp showed off their vocal skills in a performance on Wednesday at Eppley Auditorium.

It is the fourth year of the camp. More than 140 teenagers from across central and western Iowa attended.

The camp includes two-and-a-half jam-packed days of singing, which culminated in Wednesday’s performance. The goal of the camp is to teach the students important musical skills to prepare for Iowa All-State Chorus tryouts in October.

“It was a stepping stone for the students in developing their musical skills,” said Ryan Person, Director of Choral Activities at Morningside. “Learning how to become better music readers and counters, as well as taking on some music that has a really steep learning curve.”

Students, who are selected to join the all-state chorus following October’s auditions, will go on to perform at this year’s Iowa All-State Music Festival in November. While many students know there’s a lot more work to do, they believe the camp played a big role in helping them prepare.

“It was a very good start to a long process,” said Renae Cowgill, a junior at MVAOCOU. “We’re not to the finish but it was definitely an icebreaker for the next few months.”

“It taught me the words, and the intervals, and the notes,” said Brayden Doty, a junior at MVAOCOU. “It taught me what I needed-- the basic knowledge of the songs, before I practice for the next 2 months.”

While the camp was for high-schoolers, some Morningside students in music-related majors also took part as counselors, choral members, and pianists during the performance.

