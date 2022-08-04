Nice day for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning, Siouxland! We started off this morning in the upper 50s and low 60s with our wind from the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour with clear skies.

Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and low 90s as the day progresses, with winds shifting from the northeast to the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour and plenty of sunshine.

Tonight, we will see our overnight lows stay in the 60s with mostly clear skies and wind from the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Friday is when we will see the heat return in the forecast with highs in the upper 90s, even triple digit highs. We also have a marginal risk of seeing some severe weather Friday night.

For more details, watch News 4 Today for my full forecast!

