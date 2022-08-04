Sioux City man sentenced to more than ten years in federal prison for illegally possessing firearms

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man with a history of violence has been sentenced more than ten years in federal prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

According to a release, 28-year-old Rudy Johnson of Sioux City was sentenced for illegally acquiring a handgun the same day he was released from federal prison for a 2012 crime spree. He shot a victim nine times with it and fled the state.

Johnson was sentenced to 8 years for possessing a firearm as a felon and 2 years for breaking the rules of his supervised release for a combined ten years. He will also serve 3 years of supervised release after his term.

Johnson previously was in federal prison for illegally acquiring guns for a crime spree in 2012.

Johnson and his accomplices used an illegal weapon to rob Seoul Foods in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

The same day, Johnson and his partners attempted a drive-by shooting in Sioux City, Iowa. It failed due to a gun misfiring and they drove off.

He was first sentenced to federal prison in 2013.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.