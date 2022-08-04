Sioux City man sentenced to more than ten years in federal prison for illegally possessing firearms

Rudy Johnson was previously in federal prison for a 2012 crime spree
Rudy Johnson was previously in federal prison for a 2012 crime spree(MGN)
By Nathan Bauman
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man with a history of violence has been sentenced more than ten years in federal prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

According to a release, 28-year-old Rudy Johnson of Sioux City was sentenced for illegally acquiring a handgun the same day he was released from federal prison for a 2012 crime spree. He shot a victim nine times with it and fled the state.

Johnson was sentenced to 8 years for possessing a firearm as a felon and 2 years for breaking the rules of his supervised release for a combined ten years. He will also serve 3 years of supervised release after his term.

Johnson previously was in federal prison for illegally acquiring guns for a crime spree in 2012.

Johnson and his accomplices used an illegal weapon to rob Seoul Foods in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

The same day, Johnson and his partners attempted a drive-by shooting in Sioux City, Iowa. It failed due to a gun misfiring and they drove off.

He was first sentenced to federal prison in 2013.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple charges in Alabama that...
12-year-old girl escapes captivity, man arrested after bodies found in home, authorities say
Generic Handcuffs.
Northeast Nebraska man accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl
File photo of ambulance response.
UPDATE: 15-year-old dies after scooter vs car crash
Fiery plane crash near Ute, Iowa claims pilot's life
Authorities identify pilot killed in Monona County plane crash
Javony Kabongo looks to lead Bulldogs special teams
Le Mars football program looking for further improvement with help from sophomore phenom kicker

Latest News

Business Spotlight: Professional Bull Riders
Business Spotlight: Lawton Senior Living
Business Spotlight: Lawton Senior Living
Schmidt family.
Autopsies reveal family members were stabbed, shot, strangled at Maquoketa Caves State Park
Business Spotlight: Ponca Tribe of Nebraska