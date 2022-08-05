Arrest Made in Laurel Homicide Investigation
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Nebraska (KTIV) - Nebraska State Patrol says a person has been arrested in connection with four homicides that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska, Thursday.
The arrest happened Friday morning.
NSP will be holding a news conference at 9:30am.
