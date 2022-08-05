Briar Cliff University hosts elite training camp

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With volleyball season coming up fast, Briar Cliff is hosting their elite volleyball camp for their recruits.

Potential Chargers still in high school, as well as incoming freshmen, were at the camp to get a better look at what the college experience is really like. While these future Chargers are talented, the current Chargers are looking for more than just skill on the court.

“We’re mainly looking for if they can keep up with our style of play and if they’re just like, if they get along with us, and they’re kind of like compatible and can gel with us as a team,” said Tannah Health, Briar Cliff Senior

During the training camp, the girls get the chance to talk to professors and advisors while having a tour around campus. They’ll also be able to eat with upperclassmen during lunch to get more advice about what it takes to be a Briar Cliff student-athlete. And after seeing multiple good performances at the camp it’s not just Coach Lindsey Weatherford who is excited for the new batch of hard-hitting Chargers.

“The next couple groups of recruits really fit in with our style of play that’s faster tempo, and a really strong defense, so our league is so tough that our defense needs to be top-notch every night. And these recruits they’re there, they’re really ready to play,” said Weatherford

“There’s been a few freshmen that have come this summer, and they have been very much working hard with us, and we’ve been pushing each other to be better, so I really think they’re going to bring another level to our team,” said Olivia Petersen, Briar Cliff Senior.

Briar Cliffs kicks-off their season on Aug. 26th during a two-day tournament where they’ll be hosting Southwestern College, Valley City State ad Mount Mercy.

