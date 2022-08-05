Chick-fil-A employee works six days a week at age 99

A 99-year-old Chick-fil-A employee in Cincinnati shows no signs of slowing down. (Source: WXIX)
By Ashley Smith and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – Carol Miller, a 99-year-old Chick-fil-A employee in Cincinnati, works six days a week and shows no signs of slowing down.

Miller, or “Miss Carol” as everyone calls her, started working at the restaurant about five years ago, according to WXIX.

“I love working here,” Miller said. “The people who come in are marvelous.”

Before that, she could be seen picking up trash around the outside of the restaurant just to stay busy.

Now, Miller walks to work each day picking up trash along the road.

“She is the example of what we want our young kids to be,” owner Marc Osborne said. “I mean, she always shows up. She never misses a day. She’s consistently loving and caring for our guests. She always keeps the place clean, and she just really enjoys the work that she does.”

Miller said this job is the best part of her day. She loves the people she works with and the customers.

“I have a lot of friends with the people who come because they’re repeaters,” Miller said. “And I hope they’re repeaters because I’m here.”

The restaurant plans to throw a party for Miller in December when she turns 100 years old.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large law enforcement presence could be seen in Laurel, Nebraska Thursday.
Authorities suspect gunfire played a part in the 4 deaths in Laurel, NE
Friday AM: One in Custody After Police Activity in Laurel, Nebraska
Authorities identify suspect, victims connected to 4 Laurel, NE deaths
Schmidt family.
Autopsies reveal family members were stabbed, shot, strangled at Maquoketa Caves State Park
Timothy Reams
Ponca, NE man arrested after alleged sexual assault involving a minor
Amelia Dean is seen at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the...
Woman attacked by bison in South Dakota shares story

Latest News

The remains of two children killed when the city bombed the MOVE compound in 1985 have finally...
Children's remains from Philadephia bombing returned to family
A Roomba vacuum is shown in this photo from May 31, 2014. The company that make Roombas,...
Amazon to buy vacuum maker iRobot for roughly $1.7B
Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk filed a countersuit on Thursday alleging that Twitter...
Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud
Matt Shaha's strawberry blonde locks match his mother’s hair perfectly.
Man grows out hair to donate wig to his mom
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Eastern Kentucky on Monday to...
Biden heading to Kentucky to see flood damage, meet families