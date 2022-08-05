A fire at Yankton Middle School causes smoke and water damage

By Mark Haggar
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT
Yankton, South Dakota (KTIV) The Yankton Fire Department was called to the Yankton Middle School around 1:30 p.m. today after a report of a fire.

According to the Yankton Fire Department’s social media post, the blaze was quickly brought under control but the school sustained significant smoke and water damage.

No injuries were reported and fire officials believe a small appliance caused the fire.

