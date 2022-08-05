Friday AM: One Person In Custody after Police Activity in Laurel, Nebraska

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A day after four people were found dead, there was more police activity early Friday morning in Laurel, Nebraska.

It started shortly before 4 am when police surrounded a home in the Cedar County town.

Police could be heard over a loudspeaker saying “this is the Nebraska State Patrol, we have a warrant for your arrest. Come out the back door, unarmed.”

Shortly after 5:30 am, one person was taken into custody.

Police have not said whether Friday morning’s police activity is connected to the homicide investigations from Thursday.

