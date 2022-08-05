Heat Advisory and storms in store for this weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - **A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of Siouxland tomorrow from noon to 7pm. Expect temperatures in the upper 90s along with heat index values up to 106 degrees.**

**Thunderstorms could impact our area on Saturday, with much of Siouxland being in a Marginal Risk category for severe weather according to the Storm Prediction Center**

We saw another hot day across Siouxland with Heat Advisories out to the west, and temperatures in the upper 90s.

By tonight we manage to cool our temperatures down to the mid 70s with a southeast wind, 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow we can expect another sultry day in Siouxland, with a Heat Advisory in effect for much of the area from noon to 8 pm, and from this we can expect temperatures in the mid to upper 90s along with heat index values in the low 100s.

We could also see some scattered showers and thundershowers across the area in the morning, and as the day progresses these showers and thunderstorms could continue into the afternoon and early evening, some of these storms have the potential of becoming severe.

By Saturday night, we could see these showers and thunderstorms continue into overnight hours with, which will cool our lows for the night to the mid 60s.

Showers may continue into Sunday morning, and we see a break to the heat with temperatures only getting up to around 80 degrees.

A chance for showers and thunderstorms returns for Sunday night with lows cool, in the upper 50s.

Skies clear by Monday morning leaving behind sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

We slowly start to warm back up by Tuesday with sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.

By Wednesday we see temperatures return to the low 90s, and these temperatures continue into Thursday as well.

