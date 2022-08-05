Heat is returning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland! Starting with our temperatures in the 60s and 70s with our wind from the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour with mostly clear skies.

Today we will climb into the upper 90s for most of Siouxland with heat index values greater than 100. Most of Siouxland is under a Heat Advisory from 12pm to 8pm today and an Excessive Heat Advisory for Holt County. We will have mostly clear skies today with our wind from the south at 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Tonight, we will see clouds and a small chance of seeing some showers move through the region with lows in the 70s for Siouxland and our wind from the south southeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow we will rise into the upper 90s again, with heat index values greater than 102. Right now we have no heat advisories in effect for tomorrow, but likely will have them tomorrow. On top of the heat, we have storm chances as we head into late Saturday. Most of Siouxland is at a marginal risk of seeing some severe.

