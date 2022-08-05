Iowa man sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual abuse charges

ONAWA, IA (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on top of an existing murder sentence.

Court documents say Jay Neubaum received his sentencing for three counts of sexual abuse. Originally he was facing ten sexual abuse charges, but they were reduced down to three after Neubaum entered a guilty as part of a plea. The charges reportedly involved Neubaum sexually abusing minors.

Neubaum is already serving 50 years after being convicted of murdering Joseph Hopkins, who was 16 years old at the time of the murder. A judge said this sentencing will be served on top of his existing murder sentence, for a total of 70 years.

Neubaum was convicted back in 2021 of second-degree murder for the death of Hopkins. Investigators determined Hopkins died of a gunshot wound to the head. Police found Hopkins’ body inside a detached garage at Neubaum’s residence. Prosecutors say Neubaum shot Hopkins after an argument. Neubaum argued that the gun was pointed toward the ground and the blast ricocheted and killed Hopkins.

