Lakes Area News: Restoration project by Superior, IA nearly complete after several years of work

SUPERIOR, Iowa (KTIV) - It has taken a number of years, but restoration of the Little Swan Lake Christopherson Slough Wetland complex north of Superior, Iowa is pretty much completed now.

KUOO Radio reports the project has been ongoing since 2015. Chris LaRue, a wildlife biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says the 371-acre Little Swan Lake is now experiencing its best water quality in more than a generation.

“It’s been a long time in the making, and unfortunately, we dealt with a lot of challenges over the years with a lot of above-normal rainfall and even flooding that kind of delayed it,” said LaRue. “But a combination of those efforts have brought it to an excellent water quality state and now it’s going to be much better for migratory birds and obviously enhanced recreational use here in the near future.”

LaRue went on to say the restoration of an oak savanna and oak timber continues to be a work in progress. Little Swan Lake outlets into a marsh, then the 90-acre Christopherson Slough flows north into Minnesota before entering the West Fork of the Des Moines River.

Additionally, a fish barrier to prevent common carp from getting into the lake was also installed as part of the project. The lake has been restocked with yellow perch, northern pike and other native species.

