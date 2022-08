YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - A middle school in southeast South Dakota was damaged Thursday after a fire.

The Yankton Fire Department posted to their Facebook page photos of the damage done at the Yankton Middle School. Officials believe the fire was started by a small appliance.

No injuries were reported.

Damage seen inside the Yankton Middle School after a fire. (Yankton Fire Department)

A look inside Yankton Middle School as firefighters respond to a fire. (Yankton Fire Department)

