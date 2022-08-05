Sally Kimball, 94 of Sioux City, proves that age really is just a number

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - To some, golf is an activity that you pick up with your buddies on the weekends or even after your working days are over when you retire. To others it’s a life long hobby that you just can’t give up, even when you get older.

Sioux City resident Sally Kimball is 94-years-old, and still strives to play one of her favorite activities, one that she’s been taking part in for more than 70 years.

“I just enjoy it, I just want to play. Not as well, I don’t hit the ball as far, but you just love the game.” says Kimball.

Sally has been a loyal member to the Green Valley Golf Club since they first opened back in 1960, and is still placing at the top of tournaments more than 60 years later.

“I just love the course, I love the people, and I love the course. I probably should be quitting. We talked with Scott (Harmelink), and I did win first flight last year at 93, and tied for second in the (GV Ladies) championship.” Says Kimball

And Sally’s been making lasting impressions to those she’s met, every step of the way.

“Her greatest attribute is her attitude. You know, I never see her with a frown on her face. She’s always upbeat, always happy, always wanting to know how everyone else is doing in the golf shop. She’s a real inspiration.” says Scott Harmelink, Green Valley PGA Director of Golf

And golf is not the only activity you can find Sally doing. Since her late husband passed 32 years ago, to keep even more busy, she teaches line dancing to senior citizens every Thursday at the Siouxland Center for Active Generations.

“I wanted to do something, but no partners so you don’t do ballroom, and I called a cousin who did all kinds of stuff in Racine, Wisconsin, she said “the senior center.” And I said “Senior center? I’m 60 years old, that doesn’t sound good to me.” But it’s been a great part of my life.”

At the end of the day, Sally says she is not letting her age stop her from doing what she loves the most, and she compels others to do the same.

“This is normal for me, and it’s not for a lot of people, and that’s fine too. Whatever suits you, other people like to read and I do that too, but I like to keep moving. As long as you can, keep moving.”

