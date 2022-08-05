Sioux City man pleads not guilty for Floyd Blvd. Select Mart robbery

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to robbery, going armed with intent, assault, and owning a weapon as a known felon.

18-year-old Asa Starr was arrested on July 15, in connection to a reported robbery at the Select Mart gas station on Floyd Boulevard on June 27.

Court documents say Starr approached the woman, pointed a pistol at her, and demanded her bag. The woman struggled for a bit against Starr, but complied with him a short time later, telling authorities she did so because she was afraid of what might happen to her children.

Starr was booked into the Woodbury County Jail. His jury trial is currently scheduled for July 27 at 9:30 A.M.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.