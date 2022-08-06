Authorities: Man charged for attempted murder in Storm Lake, IA hotel

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - A Texas man is in custody for attempting to murder a person at a Storm Lake, Iowa hotel Friday.

According to the Storm Lake Police Department, a call came in at 12:48 A.M. about a fight in the Budget Inn.

Authorities determined that 55-year-old Miguel Garcia Montelongo of Monte Alto, Texas, met a victim in a hotel room, allegedly offering them drugs.

The police say the victim refused to take the drugs, and Montelongo attack them with a knife. They also say he sexually assaulted the victim.

SLPD reports the victim escaped the room and a bystander called the police.

Montelongo is being charged for attempted murder, assault with a weapon, sexual assault, and an willful injury.

Montelongo is currently held in the Buena Vista County Jail. He is held on a $62,000 bond

The victim was transported to a local hospital for their injuries. Their identity and condition remain unknown

