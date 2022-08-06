Caught on camera: Officers free raccoon caught in mayonnaise jar
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (CNN) - It was an unusual emergency call in Wisconsin.
Officers responded to a call about a young raccoon who got its head stuck in a mayonnaise jar.
The officers were able to free the little rascal with some patience and creativity.
They told the raccoon to consider better dining options after letting him free.
