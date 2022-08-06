Hot temperatures and scattered storms in Siouxland Saturday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Saturday brought more summer heat and scattered thunderstorms to the KTIV viewing area. Highs today have ranged across the region from the 80s into the upper 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms have developed as well this afternoon mainly in central and northeastern Siouxland with most of the area in a Marginal Risk for severe storms, northwest Iowa has been placed in a Slight Risk for severe storms through the remainder of Saturday. The primary threat with the storms if they do develop with be strong and damaging winds.

Overnight tonight lows will drop to the low 70s and upper 60s for many Siouxlanders with lingering showers, otherwise staying mostly cloudy with a light wind coming from the northeast between 5 and 15 miles per hour.

Sunday, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely, although no severe warned storms look likely at this time. As storms exit the viewing area, conditions look to stay mostly cloudy with much cooler temperatures in the upper 70s.

A few more rain chances and comfortable temperatures look to follow us into the work week as well.

