A Saturday Night prayer service has been planned for Laurel homicide victims

Laurel, Nebraska (KTIV) The Laurel Ministerial Association will be hosting a community prayer service to help the community heal after Thursday’s tragic events.

86-year-old Gene Twiford, 85-year-old Janet Twiford, 55-year-old Dana Twiford and 53-year-old Michele Ebeling were all found dead at two burned houses Thursday Morning according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Police arrested a neighbor of the victims, 42-year-old Jason A. Jones, on suspicion of homicide. Jones has serious burns all over his body and he is in serious condition. He was taken to a Lincoln hospital to be treated. He is facing a total of ten charges, including first-degree murder and arson. Authorities say all of the victims suffered gunshot wounds as well.

Top Photo: Gene and Janet Twiford, Bottom, Michele Ebeling. (Courtesy: GoFundMe)

The prayer service will take place tonight at 6 P.M. at the Laurel Vets Club.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Michele Ebeling to help pay for funeral services. Her daughter Richele called the incident a bad dream in her post and her mother was always the one checking on others. You can contribute to the GoFundMe account on the following link. https://gofund.me/76e2ed2e

