A Saturday Night prayer service has been planned for Laurel homicide victims

Michele Ebeling was one of the deceased found in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4.
Michele Ebeling was one of the deceased found in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4.
By Mark Haggar
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Laurel, Nebraska (KTIV) The Laurel Ministerial Association will be hosting a community prayer service to help the community heal after Thursday’s tragic events.

86-year-old Gene Twiford, 85-year-old Janet Twiford, 55-year-old Dana Twiford and 53-year-old Michele Ebeling were all found dead at two burned houses Thursday Morning according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Police arrested a neighbor of the victims, 42-year-old Jason A. Jones, on suspicion of homicide. Jones has serious burns all over his body and he is in serious condition. He was taken to a Lincoln hospital to be treated. He is facing a total of ten charges, including first-degree murder and arson. Authorities say all of the victims suffered gunshot wounds as well.

Top Photo: Gene and Janet Twiford, Bottom, Michele Ebeling.
Top Photo: Gene and Janet Twiford, Bottom, Michele Ebeling.

The prayer service will take place tonight at 6 P.M. at the Laurel Vets Club.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Michele Ebeling to help pay for funeral services. Her daughter Richele called the incident a bad dream in her post and her mother was always the one checking on others. You can contribute to the GoFundMe account on the following link. https://gofund.me/76e2ed2e

