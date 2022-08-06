Victim in Laurel, Nebraska murders played major role in designation of Medal of Honor Highway

Gene and Janet Twiford
Gene and Janet Twiford(Photo provided to KTIV)
By Keith W. Bliven
LAUREL, Nebraska (KTIV) - We continue to learn more about the victims of a quadruple homicide that happened in Laurel, Nebraska on Thursday.

One of the victims, 86-year-old Gene Twiford, played a major role in Highway 20 becoming the Medal of Honor highway through Nebraska.

KTIV aired a story on July 2, 2020, that captured the true spirit of Gene Twiford. Twiford, a veteran, traveled to 31 Nebraska communities to get permission to designate Highway 20 as Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway. His friends told Channel 4 News he didn’t deserve to die that way. Here’s Gene’s story.

