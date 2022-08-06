Victim in Laurel, Nebraska murders played major role in designation of Medal of Honor Highway
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAUREL, Nebraska (KTIV) - We continue to learn more about the victims of a quadruple homicide that happened in Laurel, Nebraska on Thursday.
One of the victims, 86-year-old Gene Twiford, played a major role in Highway 20 becoming the Medal of Honor highway through Nebraska.
KTIV aired a story on July 2, 2020, that captured the true spirit of Gene Twiford. Twiford, a veteran, traveled to 31 Nebraska communities to get permission to designate Highway 20 as Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway. His friends told Channel 4 News he didn’t deserve to die that way. Here’s Gene’s story.
