Victim in Laurel, Nebraska murders played major role in designation of Medal of Honor Highway

LAUREL, Nebraska (KTIV) - We continue to learn more about the victims of a quadruple homicide that happened in Laurel, Nebraska on Thursday.

One of the victims, 86-year-old Gene Twiford, played a major role in Highway 20 becoming the Medal of Honor highway through Nebraska.

KTIV aired a story on July 2, 2020, that captured the true spirit of Gene Twiford. Twiford, a veteran, traveled to 31 Nebraska communities to get permission to designate Highway 20 as Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway. His friends told Channel 4 News he didn’t deserve to die that way. Here’s Gene’s story.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.