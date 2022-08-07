Cool and wet Sunday across Siouxland

Portions of southeastern Siouxland remain in a Marginal Risk for severe weather Sunday
Temperatures have stayed cool for our Sunday with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms as...
By Hailey Barrus
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We are cool and cloudy across the KTIV viewing area for our Sunday. Some areas of southern Siouxland, mainly in northwest Iowa are seeing scattered thunderstorms throughout today as well. Highs have stayed on the cooler side with expected temperatures rising to only the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Winds continue to move through the region from the north between 5 and 15 miles per hour.

Portions of southeastern Siouxland are in a marginal risk for severe storms throughout the remainder of the day today. If storms get going the primary threats will be strong and damaging winds and small sized hail.

Tonight storms will wrap up early on leaving us cool and cloudy as we look towards the work week. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Monday looks to start off cloudy, but peeks of sunshine look to return to the area by tomorrow afternoon. Highs will remain comfortable as well in the upper 70s and low 80s for many Siouxlanders.

The heat looks to make a comeback later on in the work week however.

Find out more and get a complete look at our 10 day forecast on News 4 at 5 and 10 this evening!

