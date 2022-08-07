The daughter of a Laurel, Nebraska homicide victim creates a GoFundMe account

Michele Ebeling was one of the deceased found in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4.
Michele Ebeling was one of the deceased found in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4.(GoFundMe)
By Mark Haggar
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Laurel, Nebraska (KTIV) The daughter of Michele Ebeling has created a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses. The 54-year-old Ebeling was one of four people killed Thursday in a senseless act of violence in Laurel, Nebraska.

Ebeling’s daughter Richele said the entire situation is like a bad dream and her mother was always the one reaching out and making sure everyone was okay. Richele is hoping to raise $10,000 to cover funeral expenses.

If you would like to donate, here is a link to the site. https://gofund.me/76e2ed2e

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Lake man dies in crash near Primghar, Iowa
Storm Lake man dies in an accident near Primghar, Iowa according to the Iowa State Patrol
Friday AM: One in Custody After Police Activity in Laurel, Nebraska
Authorities identify suspect, victims connected to 4 Laurel, NE deaths
Michele Ebeling was one of the deceased found in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4.
A Saturday Night prayer service has been planned for Laurel homicide victims
Image is not the John Deere skid steer used in pursuit
Law enforcement officers chase wanted man on John Deere skid steer in Onawa, Iowa
Gene and Janet Twiford
Victim in Laurel, Nebraska murders played major role in designation of Medal of Honor Highway

Latest News

Iowa U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley calls democratic spending bill a job killer and inflationary
Senator Chuck Grassley said a democratic spending bill will trigger more inflation
Storm Lake man dies in crash near Primghar, Iowa
Storm Lake man dies in an accident near Primghar, Iowa according to the Iowa State Patrol
Visitors at the Siouxland African Festival
Siouxlanders celebrate African Culture at Siouxland African Festival
Siouxland African Festival