The daughter of a Laurel, Nebraska homicide victim creates a GoFundMe account

Laurel, Nebraska (KTIV) The daughter of Michele Ebeling has created a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses. The 54-year-old Ebeling was one of four people killed Thursday in a senseless act of violence in Laurel, Nebraska.

Ebeling’s daughter Richele said the entire situation is like a bad dream and her mother was always the one reaching out and making sure everyone was okay. Richele is hoping to raise $10,000 to cover funeral expenses.

If you would like to donate, here is a link to the site. https://gofund.me/76e2ed2e

