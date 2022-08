IAHSBCA announces 2022 all-state baseball teams

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With another high school baseball season in the books, the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association has released their picks for 2022 all-state honors! You can see all of the members for this years teams from Siouxland below.

Class 1A

First Team

Remsen St. Mary’s: Carter Schorg, Cael Ortmann, Jaxon Bunkers

Kingsley-Pierson: Damon Schmid

Second Team

Remsen St. Mary’s: Alex Schroeder

Woodbury Central: Will DeStigter

Gehlen Catholic: Connor Kraft

Newell-Fonda: Trey Jungers

Third Team:

Remsen St. Mary’s: Isaiah Gerrietts,

Kingsley-Pierson: Evan Neumann

Gehlen Catholic: Keaton Logan

Class 2A

First Team:

Estherville-LC: Owen Larson, Seth Busch, Ryan Schiltz

Second Team:

Estherville-LC: Carter Snyder

West Lyon: Dawson Ripperda

Cherokee: Aiden Comstock

Third Team:

Central Lyon: Reece Vander Zee

Cherokee: Trey Bensen

Spirit Lake: Jack Wajda

Class 3A:

First Team:

Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Bryce Click, Aidan Sieperda

Second Team:

Bishop Heelan: Kaleb Gengler

MOC-Floyd Valley: Nikolai Wede

Spencer: Reid Tigges

Third Team:

Bishop Heelan: Brady Baker

Class 4A:

Second Team

S.C. East: Aidan Haukap, Cole Johnson

S.C. West: Skylar Hansen

Third Team

S.C. West: Brady Larson

All-State Super Team:

First Base: Ian Gill, Bishop Heelan

