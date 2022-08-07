Monona County law enforcement officers chase wanted man on John Deere skid steer

Onawa, Iowa (KTIV) A Monona County Sheriff’s Deputy noticed a man who had several warrants out for his arrest driving a John Deere 333G skid steer around 1:00 P.M. today. The deputy attempted to pull the man over but he fled to elude officers, according to a Monona County Sheriff’s news release posted on social media.

Several agencies assisted Monona County and the driver of the skid steer struck multiple police vehicles as he drove around Onawa streets. A citizen with a Case frontend loader helped officers bring the pursuit to an end at 17th and Cameo Street in Onawa.

38-year-old Grant Dahms of Onawa was taken into custody and is currently being housed at the Monona County Jail. Dahms faces several felonies including three counts of assault on a peace officer while using a dangerous vehicle. Dahms is being held on a no-bond warrant. The news release didn’t indicated what Dahms was wanted for prior to the incident.

