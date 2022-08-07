Siouxlanders celebrate African Culture at Siouxland African Festival

By KTIV Staff and Nick Reis
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Native Siouxlanders and African Immigrants alike gathered in Riverside Park in Sioux City on Saturday for the 7th annual Siouxland African Festival.

This is the second year the event has been held at Riverside Park after previously taking place at First United Methodist Church.

The goal of the event is to introduce different African immigrants and cultures both to each other, and to native Siouxlanders.

The event featured traditional African cuisine, clothing and music, as well as arts and crafts.

Organizers say they hope to promote diversity by showing and educating visitors about Africa’s rich culture.

“We want more people to come out and find out who we are,” said Billy Oyadare, President of the Siouxland African Association. “Feel free to ask questions. You know, the only thing you find out about Africa in the media is fighting, famine, negative things. But there are positive things going on in Africa too. So, but if you talk to us, we can enlighten people about Africa. Try our food. We have very good food. And you will love it.”

Although the event recognizes all African countries, this year three were specifically highlighted: North Sudan, South Sudan and Benin.

