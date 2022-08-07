Storm Lake man dies in an accident near Primghar, Iowa according to the Iowa State Patrol
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Primghar, Iowa (KTIV) The Iowa State Patrol said a Storm Lake, Iowa man died in an accident near Primghar, Iowa Saturday afternoon.
According to a news release, 66-year-old Mark Stanley Kirkholm died at the scene of the accident at Taft Avenue (L54) and 390th Street (B40).
The State Patrol said Kirkholm’s SUV was struck by a pickup driven by 56-year-old Laurie Ann Banks of Sutherland who failed to stop at a stop sign.
Kirkholm’s vehicle was struck on the driver’s side and he was partially ejected from the vehicle after his SUV entered a ditch and rolled. He was not weating a seatbelt.
Banks was taken to MercyOne in Primghar but her condition is not known at this time.
