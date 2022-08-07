Storm Lake man dies in an accident near Primghar, Iowa according to the Iowa State Patrol

Storm Lake man dies in crash near Primghar, Iowa
Storm Lake man dies in crash near Primghar, Iowa(MGN Online)
By Mark Haggar
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Primghar, Iowa (KTIV) The Iowa State Patrol said a Storm Lake, Iowa man died in an accident near Primghar, Iowa Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release, 66-year-old Mark Stanley Kirkholm died at the scene of the accident at Taft Avenue (L54) and 390th Street (B40).

The State Patrol said Kirkholm’s SUV was struck by a pickup driven by 56-year-old Laurie Ann Banks of Sutherland who failed to stop at a stop sign.

Kirkholm’s vehicle was struck on the driver’s side and he was partially ejected from the vehicle after his SUV entered a ditch and rolled. He was not weating a seatbelt.

Banks was taken to MercyOne in Primghar but her condition is not known at this time.

