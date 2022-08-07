Storm Lake man dies in an accident near Primghar, Iowa according to the Iowa State Patrol

Primghar, Iowa (KTIV) The Iowa State Patrol said a Storm Lake, Iowa man died in an accident near Primghar, Iowa Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release, 66-year-old Mark Stanley Kirkholm died at the scene of the accident at Taft Avenue (L54) and 390th Street (B40).

The State Patrol said Kirkholm’s SUV was struck by a pickup driven by 56-year-old Laurie Ann Banks of Sutherland who failed to stop at a stop sign.

Kirkholm’s vehicle was struck on the driver’s side and he was partially ejected from the vehicle after his SUV entered a ditch and rolled. He was not weating a seatbelt.

Banks was taken to MercyOne in Primghar but her condition is not known at this time.

