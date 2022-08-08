Albert resigns from Sioux City Community School District board of directors

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School District’s board of directors is searching for a new director after the resignation of Dr. Juline Albert.

A school district spokesperson confirmed Albert’s resignation, which came last week, was effective immediately.

The school board will discuss the process for filling Albert’s open board seat at Monday night’s school board meeting.

In a statement, the board wished Albert well, and expressed it’s gratitude for her service to the district and its students.

Albert was elected to a four-year term on the school board in November of 2019.

