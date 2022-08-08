Around Siouxland: American Heart Association Siouxland Heart Walk

By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Walk in the Heart Walk for the American Heart Association.

The Siouxland Heart Walk is a chance to benefit the American Heart Association. Walk in the Heart Walk to raise money for those with heart defects or are in need of a new heart and in can even benefit your own heart.

The American Heart Association Siouxland Heart Walk takes place Saturday Aug. 13 at Tyson Foods in Dakota Dunes, SD.

For any additional information for the Heart Walk, you can visit the American Heart Association Iowa Facebook page here.

