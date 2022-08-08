Arrest made after shots were fired at a Norfolk, NE home

22-year-old Nicholas Valbuena was arrested after police responded to a call of shots fired in the 900 block of South 3rd Street Saturday morning.(KTIV)
By Al Joens
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A Norfolk, Nebraska man faces charges after police say he fired several gunshots at a house over the weekend.

22-year-old Nicholas Valbuena was arrested after police responded to a call of shots fired in the 900 block of South 3rd Street at 6:15am Saturday morning. Police found bullet holes in the house and shell casings. No injuries were reported.

Officers say Valbuena left through a window as officers entered the home.

After a short foot pursuit, a Norfolk Police officer and Nebraska State Trooper took him into custody.

Valbuena is charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, attempted first-degree assault, terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

