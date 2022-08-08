BVU adds STUNT varsity program, first institution in Iowa to offer up-and-coming sport

BVU anounces STUNT as newest varsity sport
By Austin Tanner
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) - Buena Vista University Director of Athletics Scott Brown is pleased to announce the addition of STUNT to the University’s list of varsity sports. The sport is expected to begin competition this spring, as BVU becomes the first institution in Iowa to add STUNT on campus. 

“I continue to be excited about enhancing the student experience on our campus and providing additional opportunities for student-athletes in our department,” says Brown. “To be on the front end of one of the fastest growing sports in the country is a testament to the leadership of BVU President Brian Lenzmeier and his forward-thinking approach.”   

STUNT is among the fastest growing female sports in the country and focuses on the skills and technical elements of cheer, including partner stunts, team routines, pyramids, basket tosses, and more.  In STUNT, teams compete in a head-to-head performance over four quarters, with each team being awarded points based on its skill execution. 

“Gymnasts can do this, even women that are involved in weightlifting, and obviously regular cheerleading backgrounds can come and fill the positions that we have available. We’re just really excited to be one of the first in this super fast growing sports.” says BVU Head Cheer and Dance Coach Kezia Molinsky “I am thrilled with our administration’s decision to add STUNT as a new women’s varsity sport,” says Molinsky. “STUNT is what I have always hoped cheer would look like with more emphasis on the athletic skills in our sport. I am also equally excited for the upcoming NCAA vote in January to grant STUNT emerging-sport status. This is a well-deserved accolade for an amazing derivative of cheerleading.”

