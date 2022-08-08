Fuel tax rebate now available in Nebraska for gas stations

By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, NE (KTIV) - A new tax rebate is available in Nebraska for gas stations that sell gasoline with added ethanol.

The credit allows retailers to redeem between 5 and 8 cents per gallon of alternative fuel that they sell depending on which type of blend is sold. According to the Nebraska Ethanol Board, the rebate is meant to encourage gas stations to sell blends like E-15 and E-85.

A two-million dollar fund is available this year for all retailers who apply, and the higher ethanol blends of fuel are usually cheaper for the consumer.

“So it really happens, because like I mentioned a little bit earlier, corn-based ethanol is is a domestically homegrown product, it’s made right here,” said Reid Wagner, the administrator of the Nebraska Ethanol Board.

Higher ethanol blends like E-15 and E-85 typically are cheaper in price, especially the E-85 blend which is sometimes more than a dollar cheaper than traditional blends.

However, it’s important to keep in mind the Nebraska Ethanol Board says blends like E-85 result in about 10 to 25 percent fewer miles per tank.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Lake man dies in crash near Primghar, Iowa
Storm Lake man dies in an accident near Primghar, Iowa according to the Iowa State Patrol
Image is not the John Deere skid steer used in pursuit
Law enforcement officers chase wanted man on John Deere skid steer in Onawa, Iowa
Michele Ebeling was one of the deceased found in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4.
The daughter of a Laurel, Nebraska homicide victim creates a GoFundMe account
Gene and Janet Twiford
The legacy left behind by Gene Twiford
Gene and Janet Twiford
Victim in Laurel, Nebraska murders played major role in designation of Medal of Honor Highway

Latest News

Not actual UTV involved in accident
Sheriff: A 15-year-old was killed in a UTV accident near Spirit Lake, Iowa
Northwest Iowa Nursing Home Fined Thousands
Gene and Janet Twiford
Memorial service set for slain Laurel, NE family
Correctionville Specialty Care is shown from a KTIV News 4 drone.
Iowa nursing home fined for failing to properly care for residents
Nebraska Fuel Rebate Now Available