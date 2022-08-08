Fuel tax rebate now available in Nebraska for gas stations

LINCOLN, NE (KTIV) - A new tax rebate is available in Nebraska for gas stations that sell gasoline with added ethanol.

The credit allows retailers to redeem between 5 and 8 cents per gallon of alternative fuel that they sell depending on which type of blend is sold. According to the Nebraska Ethanol Board, the rebate is meant to encourage gas stations to sell blends like E-15 and E-85.

A two-million dollar fund is available this year for all retailers who apply, and the higher ethanol blends of fuel are usually cheaper for the consumer.

“So it really happens, because like I mentioned a little bit earlier, corn-based ethanol is is a domestically homegrown product, it’s made right here,” said Reid Wagner, the administrator of the Nebraska Ethanol Board.

Higher ethanol blends like E-15 and E-85 typically are cheaper in price, especially the E-85 blend which is sometimes more than a dollar cheaper than traditional blends.

However, it’s important to keep in mind the Nebraska Ethanol Board says blends like E-85 result in about 10 to 25 percent fewer miles per tank.

