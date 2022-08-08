Iowa nursing home fined for failing to properly care for residents

By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORRECTIONVILLE IOWA (KTIV) - A nursing home in Correctionville, Iowa, has been fined for failing to properly supervise residents, leading to a broken hip and reports of verbal abuse.

The facility, known as Correctionville Specialty Care, has already acknowledged and paid over $16,000 in fines.

The facility was fined thousands of dollars earlier this year for failing to adequately supervise the residents inside. According to filings with the Iowa Department of Inspections, the facility was fined $8,500 on July 20, 2022, for failing to maintain resident safety.

In the report, the state agency wrote a staff member transferred a resident without proper equipment, and that resident sustained a hip fracture as a result. In another fine, the state found the care facility failed to provide an accurate and timely assessment of symptoms.

According to the report, two out four residents reviewed had undiagnosed urinary tract infections.

That finding also resulted in a more than $8,000 fine. Records indicate Correctionville Specialty Care did pay both fines.

We initially heard back from a spokesperson saying the facility preferred to respond to our questions in writing. However, that spokesperson never got back to us after multiple attempts to contact them via phone and email.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Lake man dies in crash near Primghar, Iowa
Storm Lake man dies in an accident near Primghar, Iowa according to the Iowa State Patrol
Image is not the John Deere skid steer used in pursuit
Law enforcement officers chase wanted man on John Deere skid steer in Onawa, Iowa
Michele Ebeling was one of the deceased found in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4.
The daughter of a Laurel, Nebraska homicide victim creates a GoFundMe account
Gene and Janet Twiford
The legacy left behind by Gene Twiford
Gene and Janet Twiford
Victim in Laurel, Nebraska murders played major role in designation of Medal of Honor Highway

Latest News

Not actual UTV involved in accident
Sheriff: A 15-year-old was killed in a UTV accident near Spirit Lake, Iowa
Northwest Iowa Nursing Home Fined Thousands
Gene and Janet Twiford
Memorial service set for slain Laurel, NE family
Nebraska Fuel Rebate Now Available