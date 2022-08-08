Judge sets Laurel, NE murder suspect’s bond at $5M

By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Neb. (KTIV) - A judge has set bond at $5 million for the suspect in the quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska, last week.

Cedar County Judge Douglas Luebe wrote in the probable cause for the bond that Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel, NE, “is considered an extreme danger to public safety.”

Early Friday morning, NSP’s tactical team entered Jones’ home after surrounding it. Jones was taken into custody with serious burns on his body, according to NSP. Currently, he is in serious condition in a Lincoln, NE hospital.

