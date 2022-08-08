Man acquitted of murder ordered to continue treatment at in-patient psychiatric hospital

MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) - A judge has ordered a Norfolk, Nebraska man, acquitted of a murder charge, to remain in an in-patient psychiatric hospital to continue treatment for schizophrenia.

In May, a judge acquitted Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon of a first-degree murder charge after the judge found the suspect “not responsible by reason of insanity.”

In his ruling, last week, the judge ordered the “restrictive environment and safety of the public” require treatment at the Lincoln Regional Center to continue together with all prescribed medication.

The ruling follows a 90-day evaluation of Castaneda-Morejon’s mental condition.

Castaneda-Morejon was charged in the death of Yosvanis Velazquez-Gomez, outside a Norfolk apartment complex, in August of 2017.

The judge set a hearing for July 28th, 2023 to review the case, and treatment plan.

