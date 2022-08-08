Memorial service set for slain Laurel, NE family
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
UNDATED (KTIV) - A memorial service is now set for the Twiford family, who were killed last week in a quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska.
A memorial service for Gene, Janet and Dana Twiford is set for Friday, August 12th, at 10:30am, at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel.
Burial will be at Laurel City Cemetery.
A visitation for the Twiford is Thursday, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, at the church.
