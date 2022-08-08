MLB shares images of retro Field of Dreams game uniforms

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Major League Baseball has unveiled the retro uniforms for Thursday’s Field of Dreams game.

The MLB shared images of the uniforms in a series of tweets Monday morning.

The Cincinnati Reds will be wearing their 1919 uniforms, which are white with pinstripes and a red logo.

The Chicago Cubs will wear cream-colored uniforms featuring a red logo with a blue outline. The Cubs’ hats are a dark blue with a white bear logo.

The game is set for August 11.

MLB, along with players from both teams, held a press conference last week to preview the game.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Lake man dies in crash near Primghar, Iowa
Storm Lake man dies in an accident near Primghar, Iowa according to the Iowa State Patrol
Image is not the John Deere skid steer used in pursuit
Law enforcement officers chase wanted man on John Deere skid steer in Onawa, Iowa
Michele Ebeling was one of the deceased found in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4.
The daughter of a Laurel, Nebraska homicide victim creates a GoFundMe account
Gene and Janet Twiford
Victim in Laurel, Nebraska murders played major role in designation of Medal of Honor Highway
Gene and Janet Twiford
The legacy left behind by Gene Twiford

Latest News

IAHSAA Baseball
IAHSBCA announces 2022 all-state baseball teams
BCU hosts elite camp for recuits.
Briar Cliff University hosts elite training camp
Sally Kimball, 94 of Sioux City, proves that age really is just a number
Sally Kimball, 94 of Sioux City, proves that age really is just a number
Sally Kimball, 94 of Sioux City
Sally Kimball, 94 of Sioux City, proves that age really is just a number