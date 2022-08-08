School is in session for new Sioux City Community School District teachers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - You could call it the first day of school for new teachers in the Sioux City Community School District.

New Teacher Orientation started today and will go until Friday. The week includes several training sessions.

Human Resources takes a day to go through district policies, practices, and procedures. The Department of Curriculum and Assessment spends time with the new teachers for two days. Technology is also reviewed during the training sessions. The week caps off with a focus on relationship building.

“The last two days are mentoring days, so our brand new teachers, teachers with an initial teaching license, are paired with a veteran teacher and they form a mentoring relationship that goes over the next couple of years,” said Dr. Jen Gomez, the Director of Human Resources.

More than 100 new teachers were welcomed into the district today. 40 of them are brand new to the profession after recently receiving their teaching license.

A new 5th grade teacher at Bryant Elementary says she is passionate about shaping the future generation.

“Ever since I was in Kindergarten, I always knew I wanted to become a teacher, so it was just following through with my dream. I have been working with the Sioux City School District for the past five years,” said Irene Zogkou, a new 5th grade teacher at Bryant Elementary.

In those five years, Zogkou worked in the English as a Second Language program and felt her passion for education become stronger.

She felt the connection to ESL because she came from Greece, and was part of the program from the time she moved to the U-S as an 11 year-old.

