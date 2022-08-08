Sheriff: A 15-year-old was killed in a UTV accident near Spirit Lake, Iowa

By Mark Haggar
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT
Spirit Lake, Iowa (KTIV) The Dickinson County Sheriff’s office said a 15-year-old was killed yesterday afternoon in a UTV accident near Spirit Lake, Iowa.

According to a news release on the Sheriff’s Facebook page, a 14-year-old was driving a 2012 Polaris Ranger 800 when the teenager lost control, rolled the UTV on its side and struck a tree.

The driver and a 15-year-old passenger were both ejected from the UTV. They were both transported to Lakes Regional Healthcare by ambulance and the 15-year-old was pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to the release.

The 14-year-old was treated and released. The accident happed around 2:30 P.M. Sunday on Basswood Lane in East Oaks North.

The names of the teenagers have not been released and the accident is under investigation.

