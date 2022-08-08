Temperatures and humidity levels to start heading up

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a beautiful way to start the workweek with afternoon temperatures in the 70s and lower humidity levels.

Tonight will be a great night to throw open the windows as lows head down into the mid 50s under clear skies.

After a cool morning start on Tuesday, temperatures will start to move upward during the afternoon as highs get back above average with highs in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday is looking pretty warm again as highs get back into the low 90s with still plenty of sunshine and a little more humidity.

We’ll stay above average for Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 with maybe a small chance of a thunderstorms in northern Siouxland toward Thursday night.

I’ll be taking a look ahead and see what the weekend looks lie tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

