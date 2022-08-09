Celebrating Siouxland Community Health Center

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Community Health Center serves uninsured and marginalized populations. And they’re getting some much-needed recognition for National Health Center Week.

State and federal leaders were at the Health Center, today, to celebrate the success of the organization. About half of all patients seen at health centers in Iowa use Medicaid.

At Siouxland Community Health, about 12-percent of patients have no health insurance at all. The health center will treat anyone, regardless of their ability to pay.

“Everyone deserves access to health care services be other other reasons are so that everyone can achieve the greatest health potential that they can so that folks can raise healthy families,” said Aaron Todd, the CEO for the Iowa Primary Care Association.

While all Community Health Centers across the country receive federal funding, the Siouxland Community Health Center can self-fund, meaning those federal funds go toward specific programs.

Appreciation week continues through Friday. Employees and volunteers will conduct a trash pickup on Wednesday, a Community Center event on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. in South Sioux City and a Children’s Health Day on Friday.

