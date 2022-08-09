Driver charged in Cedar Rapids vehicle vs protester incident

Cedar Rapids protest incident.
Cedar Rapids protest incident.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 24th at approximately 7:17 pm, a person taking part in a downtown protest near the courthouse was reportedly struck by a truck in the area of 8th Avenue and 2nd Street SE. Now, weeks after the incident, Cedar Rapids Police have officially charged the driver.

Investigators say that 53-year-old David Alan Huston approached the protestors while in his vehicle. Although Mr. Huston had a green light, officials say he aggressively approached protestors. Police say video evidence indicates other vehicles in the area “appear to simply wait for the protesters.”

Officials say there is no evidence known to them that this was politically motivated.

Huston has been charged with Assault by Use or Display of a Dangerous Weapon (Vehicle) and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.

The offenses will be prosecuted by the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Correctionville Specialty Care is shown from a KTIV News 4 drone.
Iowa nursing home fined for failing to properly care for residents
Not actual UTV involved in accident
Sheriff: A 15-year-old was killed in a UTV accident near Spirit Lake, Iowa
The power for Spencer Trailer Court was shut off on July 12 for complaints of code violations
Judge denies motion to turn power on for Spencer Trailer Court
Dr. Juline Albert was elected to the Sioux City Community School District's board of directors...
Albert resigns from Sioux City Community School District board of directors
BVU anounces STUNT as newest varsity sport
BVU adds STUNT varsity program, first institution in Iowa to offer up-and-coming sport

Latest News

Dog Walk Forecast: Toby
Dog Walk Forecast: Toby
Healthbeat 4: Perfect posture at the office or from home
Celebrating Siouxland Community Health Center
Camp Foster YMCA leaders participate in ground breaking ceremony
Ground Breaking at Camp Foster YMCA
Camp Foster YMCA leaders smile for a photo at the groundbreaking event.
Camp Foster YMCA breaks ground for phase one of new renovations