Expanded Alton, IA fire station opens

ALTON, Iowa (KTIV) - Cramped quarters created safety issues for the Alton, Iowa, Fire Department.

So, in March of 2021, the department asked the community to approve a bond to pay for an addition. The community said “yes.” The Alton City Council approved the expansion plans in February of 2020. Votes approved the bond to pay for the plans a year later.

The addition creates more room to house equipment used to serve the community. The extra space makes sure the volunteers can efficiently respond to calls. That includes a room dedicated to firefighting gear, with a new communication system set up right outside the room. “A facility like this is immensely improved and helped us with just overall access to our equipment. ease of getting in, our process of coming in responding to a call is totally different now than what it used to be,” said Quintin Vanes, Alton Fire Chief. “We aren’t fumbling over eachother so we have a huge safety improvement there.”

There is also a new training room to prepare first responders for various situations.

More rooms were added to help make the station self sufficient including a wash room equipped with a washer and dryer to clean the firefighters’ gear.

Another focus was to boost morale and hopefully bring in more volunteers. “That was kind of a secondary thought process behind the whole facility, not only do we need it as a functionality and a response and a training the community itself, but it did definitely you could see a different vibe in the volunteer members,” said Vanes.

During the budgeting process they made it a point of emphasis to not raise taxes in Alton. Putting up a memorial walk outside the department was a fundraiser used to help raise money.

The grand opening of the Alton Fire and Ambulance department extension was held on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.