Explorers hault Monarchs comeback, take down Kansas City at home 8-4

By Austin Tanner
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a big weekend sweeping first place Chicago, the X’s continued their momentum on Monday night by defeating a tough Monarchs team 8-4. Sebastian Zawada had the big bat on the night, going 2-3 while bringing in three RBIs to seal the deal for Sioux City.

Starting pictcher Blaine Hardy got the win, while Max Kuhns threw eight strikeouts in three innings of relief work.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Lake man dies in crash near Primghar, Iowa
Storm Lake man dies in an accident near Primghar, Iowa according to the Iowa State Patrol
Correctionville Specialty Care is shown from a KTIV News 4 drone.
Iowa nursing home fined for failing to properly care for residents
Image is not the John Deere skid steer used in pursuit
Law enforcement officers chase wanted man on John Deere skid steer in Onawa, Iowa
Not actual UTV involved in accident
Sheriff: A 15-year-old was killed in a UTV accident near Spirit Lake, Iowa
Michele Ebeling was one of the deceased found in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4.
The daughter of a Laurel, Nebraska homicide victim creates a GoFundMe account

Latest News

Explorers hault Monarchs comeback, take down Kansas City at home 8-4
Soon to be Blackhawk High schoolers get invited to join the varsity football team for camp.
Hinton finds a way to kick off the season by having a youth football camp
BVU anounces STUNT as newest varsity sport
BVU adds STUNT varsity program, first institution in Iowa to offer up-and-coming sport
Major League Baseball has unveiled the retro uniforms for the upcoming Field of Dreams game.
MLB shares images of retro Field of Dreams game uniforms