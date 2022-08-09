Explorers hault Monarchs comeback, take down Kansas City at home 8-4

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a big weekend sweeping first place Chicago, the X’s continued their momentum on Monday night by defeating a tough Monarchs team 8-4. Sebastian Zawada had the big bat on the night, going 2-3 while bringing in three RBIs to seal the deal for Sioux City.

Starting pictcher Blaine Hardy got the win, while Max Kuhns threw eight strikeouts in three innings of relief work.

