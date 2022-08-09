Fans, friends pay tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John rose to fame in 1978 after starring opposite John Travolta in the...
Olivia Newton-John rose to fame in 1978 after starring opposite John Travolta in the mega-popular movie musical “Grease.”(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(CNN) – There was a floral tribute for Olivia Newton-John Monday at her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Australian singer and actress died at her Southern California ranch Monday morning. She was 73 years old.

Over the last 30 years, she was treated for several bouts of cancer – most recently at the base of her spine.

The four-time Grammy winner rose to fame in 1978 after starring opposite John Travolta in the mega-popular movie musical “Grease.”

Travolta paid tribute to his former co-star with a post on Instagram that read:

My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!

Newton-John’s 1981 track “Physical” also went on to spend ten weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.

She sold more than 100 million albums throughout her lengthy career.

