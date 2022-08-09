Hinton finds a way to kick off the season by having a youth football camp

By Morgan Jones
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The day that many have been waiting for is here as football season is finally upon us. For some Siouxland athletes however teaching the game is better than playing.

To kick off their season, the Hinton Blackhawks are hosting their annual youth football camp for 3rd - 8th graders. It’s been happening for years, and there are seniors still playing, who remember having the same experience.

“Just the way the perspective from them is just huge like, I would look up to the seniors and juniors and stuff like they were big brothers and stuff to me, and it’s just really cool,” says Beau Derocher, Blackhawks Senior.

The coaches say they want to give back to the community and bring out the love and excitement for football. With the help from high schoolers coaching the younger generation, it’s a great way to build their confidence and keep them motivated for the years to come.

“You got 40 something kids in a class, you’re going to get to know each other pretty well, so the closer that you can get, the greater the bond you can create, the more that’s going to pay dividends once they get to high school, and then you need them on 4th and 1 in a big game on a Friday night, they can trust the guy next to them. So that’s really what we’re just trying to get to, build those relationships that kind of go beyond football throughout the rest of your life,” says head coach Kadrian Hardersen.

The young Blackhawks get a chance to do intro drills in throwing, catching, footwork, and learning how to block. It’s a chance for them to get a taste of what high school football is really like.

“You’re always going to have some minor bumps and bruises,” says Hardersen. “But that’s part of the game too, get gritty, get tough, and get over it, so that’s kind of what we’re preaching there too.”

The camp will be at the high school baseball field again on Tuesday from 6-8 pm.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Lake man dies in crash near Primghar, Iowa
Storm Lake man dies in an accident near Primghar, Iowa according to the Iowa State Patrol
Correctionville Specialty Care is shown from a KTIV News 4 drone.
Iowa nursing home fined for failing to properly care for residents
Image is not the John Deere skid steer used in pursuit
Law enforcement officers chase wanted man on John Deere skid steer in Onawa, Iowa
Not actual UTV involved in accident
Sheriff: A 15-year-old was killed in a UTV accident near Spirit Lake, Iowa
Michele Ebeling was one of the deceased found in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4.
The daughter of a Laurel, Nebraska homicide victim creates a GoFundMe account

Latest News

Explorers hault Monarchs comeback, take down Kansas City at home 8-4
X's dethrone Monarchs 8-4
Explorers hault Monarchs comeback, take down Kansas City at home 8-4
BVU anounces STUNT as newest varsity sport
BVU adds STUNT varsity program, first institution in Iowa to offer up-and-coming sport
Major League Baseball has unveiled the retro uniforms for the upcoming Field of Dreams game.
MLB shares images of retro Field of Dreams game uniforms