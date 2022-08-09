Hinton finds a way to kick off the season by having a youth football camp

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The day that many have been waiting for is here as football season is finally upon us. For some Siouxland athletes however teaching the game is better than playing.

To kick off their season, the Hinton Blackhawks are hosting their annual youth football camp for 3rd - 8th graders. It’s been happening for years, and there are seniors still playing, who remember having the same experience.

“Just the way the perspective from them is just huge like, I would look up to the seniors and juniors and stuff like they were big brothers and stuff to me, and it’s just really cool,” says Beau Derocher, Blackhawks Senior.

The coaches say they want to give back to the community and bring out the love and excitement for football. With the help from high schoolers coaching the younger generation, it’s a great way to build their confidence and keep them motivated for the years to come.

“You got 40 something kids in a class, you’re going to get to know each other pretty well, so the closer that you can get, the greater the bond you can create, the more that’s going to pay dividends once they get to high school, and then you need them on 4th and 1 in a big game on a Friday night, they can trust the guy next to them. So that’s really what we’re just trying to get to, build those relationships that kind of go beyond football throughout the rest of your life,” says head coach Kadrian Hardersen.

The young Blackhawks get a chance to do intro drills in throwing, catching, footwork, and learning how to block. It’s a chance for them to get a taste of what high school football is really like.

“You’re always going to have some minor bumps and bruises,” says Hardersen. “But that’s part of the game too, get gritty, get tough, and get over it, so that’s kind of what we’re preaching there too.”

The camp will be at the high school baseball field again on Tuesday from 6-8 pm.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.