Hot conditions return to Siouxland for Wednesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’ve had a nice start to the workweek although Tuesday did turn a little bit warmer than what we saw on Monday.

That warming trend will certainly continue.

Skies will stay mostly clear tonight with lows heading down to around 60 degrees.

Plenty of sunshine will be around again on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 90s and it will be a bit more humid as well.

By early Thursday morning, there could be a slight chance of seeing a couple thunderstorms in eastern Siouxland with maybe another slight chance toward Thursday night as well.

Expect highs on Thursday to get into the low 90s.

On Friday we’ll go back to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s.

Will we see any cooling for the weekend?

